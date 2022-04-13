The former Member of the Board of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov has been appointed Adviser to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

On April 12, Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) discussed the draft resolution on the release of Elman Rustamov from the post of a member of the Board of the Central Bank. The document was put to a vote and adopted. In addition, Taleh Kazimov has been appointed as a member of the Board of Azerbaijan's Central Bank.

--

