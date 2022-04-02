By Sabina Mammadli

Seven Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated on March 31, 2022, on an Ankara-Baku flight from the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has informed.

The citizens were repatriated as a result of “phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan”, the ministry said.

It emphasized Turkey's assistance in putting this process in place.

First, the location, identity, and Azerbaijani citizenship of persons subject to repatriation to their homeland were determined.

Following that, they were transferred to Turkey under a joint agreement. As a result, representatives from the relevant state bodies, who are part of the working group in charge of repatriating Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria, were dispatched to Turkey.

The delegation conducted an initial medical and psychological examination of the repatriates and provided them with the necessary assistance.

The ministry added that later, Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey issued "Certificates of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" to our citizens.

The statement noted that the government provides for the adoption of all necessary measures for the reintegration and rehabilitation of the individuals involved.

“The Azerbaijani government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens in accordance with national legislation and international treaties to which our country is a party," the Foreign Ministry said.

Twelve Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in Syria's Jerablus city were repatriated to the country on November 24, 2021,

Some 38 children - Azerbaijani citizens, who were in correctional institutions and orphanages in Iraq were also repatriated to Azerbaijan, on October 28, 2021.

The citizens were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government.

