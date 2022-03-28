By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has instructed military officials to maintain a high level of combat readiness, the ministry reported on March 28.

Hasanov gave the relevant orders at a service meeting held at the ministry’s Central Command Post, the report added.

“The minister gave specific instructions to officials to maintain the high level of combat readiness of military units, constantly improve service and combat activities, as well as increase vigilance,” the ministry underlined.

The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the operational conditions in the Karabakh economic zone were analyzed at the meeting.

Hasanov instructed the units to conduct intensive training and practical exercises in line with the real combat conditions to further improve the combat capability of military personnel, as well as to be always ready for the accurately and timely implementation of combat tasks.

Hasanov instructed the commander and chief of staff to be ready to use the newly acquired advanced weaponry and other military equipment at any time needed.

The minister gave relevant instructions to military officials to pay special attention to the logistics and engineering support of units serving in high mountainous and harsh climates, as well as to strengthen the health and moral and psychological readiness of personnel.

Hasanov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, noting that the supreme commander-in-chief highly appreciates the Azerbaijani army's combat and moral-psychological training.

The deputy defence ministers, commanders of troops, heads of departments, offices and services of the ministry attended the meeting. Commanders of military units and formations stationed in the liberated areas, as well as other responsible officers joined the meeting via video teleconference.

