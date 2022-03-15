By Trend

Azerbaijan maintained its economic growth rates in 2021 through the socio-economic strategy of President Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said during a discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on activities in 2021 at the plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

According to her, measures aimed at economic development are being implemented in Azerbaijan.

Economic achievements provide Azerbaijan with high positions in international ratings, the speaker noted.

"Azerbaijan is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, large-scale restoration and construction work is underway in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Azerbaijan is successfully fulfilling these tasks," Gafarova stated.

