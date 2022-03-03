By Ayya Lmahamad

The visit to the liberated territories by a delegation of high-level officials led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Presidential Administration Head Samir Nuriyev has ended, Trend has reported.

During the delegation's visit to Fuzuli International Airport, Azerbaijan Airlines President Jahangir Asgarov updated the participants on the progress of airport construction on the liberated territories.

State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Chairman Anar Guliyev gave a presentation on the work done on the general plan of the liberated lands.

Having viewed conditions created at Fuzuli International Airport, the delegation visited AzerEnergy OJSC's newly commissioned power station in Fuzuli.

AzerEnergy's president Baba Rzayev provided an insight into the electricity supply scheme of Karabakh and East Zangazur region for the current period and for 2022-2026.

As part of the visit, the delegation reviewed the work carried out on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghdara highway, the Horadiz-Aghband and Barda-Aghdam railways, and the demining operations on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Minjivan-Aghband highway.

During the delegation's visit to Zangilan region, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the work done in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park and Aghdam Industrial Park.

The delegation also visited Zangilan International Airport, Aghali village in Zangilan region and other locations.

During their visit to Gubadli region, the delegation members familiarized themselves with service conditions at the State Border Service's Special Border Division.

Furthermore, a meeting on the work implemented on the liberated territories was held in Shusha city, chaired by Ali Asadov and Samir Nuriyev, with the participation of relevant government agency heads. During the meeting, the parties discussed the work that had been done and the projects that had been implemented in the liberated lands. Several important instructions were given during the meeting.

Following the visit, the delegation visited the Khojavand region and familiarized themselves with the construction work in Tugh and Hadrut.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

