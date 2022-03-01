1 March 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
284
By Trend
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is dealing with the problems that arise for Azerbaijani students in Ukrainian universities, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
Amrullayev made the remark at a press conference on the State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth in Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2026.
He also noted that the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan is also providing support in solving the mentioned problems.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz