By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has urged Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to avoid military concentration zones.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised citizens not to travel to areas of military concentration (border areas in Ukraine's eastern region) and to avoid military facilities in the country.

"Our citizens are advised to stay at home or in safe places and avoid travel unless necessary," the ministry said in a statement on February 24.

The ministry also advised the citizens to follow the official information of Ukrainian state authorities.

"For special cases, our citizens can contact Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv at (+38073)5050000 and by e-mail [email protected], the Consulate in Kharkiv at (+38057)7000531 and by e-mail [email protected]," it stressed.

The ministry emphasized that depending on the development of the situation, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine will provide additional information.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

