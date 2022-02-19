By Trend

First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev conducted a sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Naval Forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The crews of the warships were put on alert. The practical skills of commanders in making quick decisions, as well as combat and tactical-special training of military personnel were tested, the ministry said.

The Chief of the General Staff was provided with details concerning combat training, organization of service and other issues.

Valiyev also visited the Hydrographic Department of the Naval Forces, inquired about the organization of the service and the social-living conditions of the servicemen.

Then a business meeting was held based on the results of a comprehensive audit. Analyzing the work done, the chief of the General Staff gave a positive assessment of the ships and crews' combat readiness.

Valiyev gave specific instructions on preparations for the upcoming summer exercises in the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea.

