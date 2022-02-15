A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 15 February.

The new edition includes articles: President: New line to be built to Nakhchivan, Turkey, Iran via Zangazur; MFA: Plight of missing Azerbaijanis Baku's top priority; Production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli hits 167m barrels; AzerGold's revenues from gold, silver sale hit $110.7m, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.