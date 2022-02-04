By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and his Bahraini counterpart Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa have conducted the second round of political consultations, the Foreign Ministry reported on February 2.

At the meeting held in Bahrain's capital Manama, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, the report added.

Rzayev praised the relations between the two friendly countries and expressed his desire to expand cooperation with Bahrain in a variety of fields. He also briefed the opposing party on the region's post-conflict situation, including restoration, construction, and reintegration efforts in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

In turn, Shaikh Abdullah emphasized Bahrain and Azerbaijan's strong friendly relations and their steady growth at all levels. He stressed the importance of activating the agreements signed between the two countries for developing areas of comprehensive cooperation.

He also noted the remarkable progress in Bahrain-Azerbaijan relations in recent years, which is in the best interests of the two friendly countries and nations. He expressed hope that political consultations would strengthen the two countries' partnership.

The parties also discussed the current state of bilateral relations as well as other regional and global issues of mutual concern.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Bahrain established diplomatic relations on November 6, 1996.

