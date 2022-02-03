By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has seized 8.8 kg of drugs in Azerbaijan’s southern borders, the service has reported on its website.

At around 0150 on February 2, the incident was registered in the service area of the border post near Bilasuvar city.

The border guards noticed a suspicious person. The suspect was apprehended while attempting to flee the scene with a parcel.

Border guards seized 8.8 kg of drugs (7,900 grams of "marijuana," 900 grams of "coconut") from Baku resident Umid Asgarov (34) during the inspection.

The incidents are being investigated. The State Border Service is conducting successful searches.

---

