In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azersu OJSC continues to take measures to improve the quality of service in the liberated lands, as well as in settlements with a shortage of drinking water, the OJSC told Trend.

According to the statement, urgent measures are being implemented to supply almost 350 facilities with drinking water in the Karabakh region.

“Water supply in districts located at a great distance from water sources, as well as in areas with no infrastructure, is carried out by special water carriers. Given the ever-expanding service area and the growing demand for drinking water, a need to purchase new vehicles arises. Six pickup trucks, four water carriers with 18-ton load capacity, three excavators, and a UAZ vehicle for emergency recovery have been purchased for Azersu OJSC's service areas in the liberated lands,” the statement said.

These vehicles are intended for use in the liberated from occupation Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, as well as the Hadrut settlement.

“In addition, eight new 18-ton water carriers were sent to regions with a shortage of water,” the OJSC noted.

