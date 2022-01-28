By Trend

Azerbaijan’s TV channels, which are broadcast via the Azerspace-1 satellite, will switch to HD format from January 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the National Television and Radio Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NTRC).

According to the information, this will occur in accordance with the agreement between the National Television and Radio Council, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Radio-TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association (Teleradio PA), and the State Administration of Radio Frequencies of Azerbaijan to improve the quality of local TV channels broadcasting.

Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Ismet Sattarov said that terrestrial broadcasting is provided by the state, while satellite broadcasting can just be chosen by citizens.

"There's potential for using terrestrial broadcasting after transition to HD-format in satellite broadcasting," he said.

The Chairman of the NTRC noted that in some cases satellite tuners do not support the HD format. He also added that the transition to HD-format will require reset of tuners, for which, from November, people will be explained the details related to this.

According to him, four TV channels are currently broadcasting in HD format in Azerbaijan.

"The rest of the channels broadcast in SD format. Most of the TV channels of neighboring countries already broadcast in HD format. Switching to HD format will provide Azerbaijani citizens with better broadcasting and increase the competitiveness of local TV channels," the chairman of the NTRC said.

