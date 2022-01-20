By Trend

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva expressed her condolences in connection with the January 20 events, Trend reports via her Twitter publication.

“On the 32nd anniversary of the January 20, 1990 tragic events, I join the people of Azerbaijan in commemoration of lives lost in the struggle for independence”, the publication said.

The January 20 events are a history of the struggle and heroism of the Azerbaijani people, he said.

January 20 is a day that went down in the history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.

---

