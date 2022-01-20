By Trend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov and members of the diplomatic mission visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku and laid flowers on the graves of Azerbaijani citizens who died for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, Trend reports with reference to the embassy on Jan. 20.

The 32nd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy is marked today.

On January 20, 1990, a bloody massacre was committed against civilians who had taken to the streets and squares in protest at Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the biased policy of the former USSR leadership.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of the Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.