The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has disseminated information on the mine incident in the Azerbaijani Goranboy region, Trend reports citing the ANAMA.

On January 18, 2022, a resident of the Goranboy’s Tapgaragoyunlu village Mammadov Vugar, born in 1996, was blown up by a mine while moving along the former line of contact deemed to be perilous. As a result of the anti-personnel mine explosion of a villager, his left leg below the knee was traumatically injured.

The ANAMA's Press and Public Relations Department noted that the organization regularly conducts mine-awareness activities in Goranboy and other war-affected areas of the country. In order to prevent possible accidents in the villages, community groups are being created to carry out large-scale activities for dealing with the mine threat. The main purpose of these activities is to inform rural residents, persons engaged in individual entrepreneurship and agricultural activities about the danger of mines, create community committees, coordinate with district executive structures, and ensure the current data collection in the Agency.

