By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and senior military officials have visited a special forces military unit, the Defence Ministry reported on January 4.

They first laid flowers at national leader Heydar Aliyev's bust, as well as a monument erected in memory of martyrs on the military unit's territory.

The minister inspected several military facilities that are under construction on the military unit territory. Special Forces Commander Lt-Gen Hikmat Mirzayev reported to Hasanov on the work carried out in the unit.

The minister gave relevant instructions on the quality and timely completion of the construction work.

Under Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief lham Aliyev's instruction, the construction of new military facilities is underway as part of reforms to increase the level of combat and psychological readiness of the military personnel, as well as further improve social and living conditions.

As part of the visit, Col-Gen Hasanov also met the military personnel and said that President Aliyev highly appreciated the bravery and heroism demonstrated by the special forces in the 2020 Patriotic War. The minister instructed servicemen to be ready at any moment to fulfill any order of Commander-in-Chief Aliyev.

In his latest address on December 31, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev said that the special forces of the Defence Ministry are already recognized all over the world.

"Their heroism, selflessness and professionalism have become an epic. I must also say that a new military unit has been established in Azerbaijan this year – the commando forces. These commandos are ready to perform any military task, and their number is constantly growing and will continue to grow. Thus, the creation of a new agile, professional armed force with great capabilities gives us reason to say that we must be ready for the protection of our lands and borders at any moment. Some incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in 2021 showed that Azerbaijan retains the upper hand," the president said.

On December 24, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz