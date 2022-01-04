Major producers of flour and bread have made an appeal over price changes in Azerbaijan.

In their appeal, the producers said: “Currently, given the need to continue the activities of flour producers and imports of wheat to provide the country with this strategic food product, there is a need to adjust flour prices in line with current global wheat prices in order to prevent the threat of a shortage. A kilogram of flour can grow in price to AZN 36 ($21), and, consequently, the price of a traditional loaf of bread will grow by a maximum of 10-15 qapiks (5.8-8.8 cents)."

