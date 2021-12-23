By Laman Ismayilova

Snow is expected in Baku on December 24. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2C to +2 °C at night, +3-6 °C in the daytime.

The temperature will be -1C to +1C at night, +3-5 °C in the daytime in Baku. The atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

Snow is expected in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -4C to +1C at night, +3-7 °C in the daytime, -8°C to -13°C in the mountains at night, -15°C to -20°C in the highlands, -2°C to -7°Cin the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz