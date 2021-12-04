By Trend

Live-fire tactical exercises were held in the Azerbaijani land forces operations commando military unit within the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 4 citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the military personnel left the points of permanent deployment on alert and moved to the assembly area.

In line with the scenario of the exercises, the personnel passing from the movement directly to the battle layout took their firing positions and carried out shots from small arms and grenade launchers.

The main objective of the exercises is to further improve the skills of the personnel in the use of small arms, combat skills of operations commando units, as well as to improve the management skills of command staff.

All the tasks assigned during the exercises were successfully accomplished, the ministry added.

