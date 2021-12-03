By Trend

If the recent military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan happened due to external reasons, this will be revealed once the flight recorders are studied, security expert Ilham Ismayilov told Trend on Dec. 3.

"Two flight recorders were installed on board the helicopter - a flight data recorder (FDR), which records the negotiations of the crew, and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR), which fixes the flight parameters," he said.

"As for a possible technical malfunction, it may occur even if a helicopter is new, or even during a general flight," said Ismayilov. "The investigation will clarify all this."

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

