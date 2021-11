By Trend

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation related to spreading inaccurate information by some media outlets and users of social networks in connection with the armed provocation committed by Armenia on November 15 and 16, 2021 in the border territories with Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.

the story will be updated

---

