By Trend

A resident of Tapgaragoyunlu village, Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, 49-years-old Shahin Garayev was blown up by a mine, Trend reports on Nov. 20 citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Police officers and other relevant structures arrived at the place of incident. Work continues to evacuate the resident from the territory. Detailed information will be provided later," added the press service.

story will be updated

---

