By Trend

Amounts of state duty for registration of mobile devices in Azerbaijan have been determined, Trend reports citing amendment to the law “On state duty” discussed at the parliament’s plenary session on Nov. 17.

In accordance with the amendment, if the market price of a mobile device is up to $100, then for its registration there will be charged a state duty of 30 manat ($17.6); if the price varies from $101 to $200 - 50 manat ($29.4); from $201 to $400 - 60 manat ($35.3); from $401 to $700 - 70 manat ($41.1); from $701 to $1,000 - 100 manat ($58.8); and if the price exceeds $1,001 - 150 manat ($88.2).

The amendments were put up for voting and adopted in the first reading.

---

