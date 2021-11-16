By Vafa Ismayilova

The counter-attack of the Armenian armed forces units has been suppressed by Azerbaijani servicemen, the Defence Ministry reported on November 16.

"The counter-attack of the Armenian armed forces units was suppressed by the Azerbaijani servicemen.

Any combat activity of the opposing side along the state border is controlled by the Azerbaijan army units.

The Armenian servicemen leave the positions in fear and panic, and panic is observed among the Armenian military personnel," the ministry said.

It noted that "manpower and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces assembled along the border are targeted. The military equipment belonging to the opposing side is destroyed".

The ministry stressed the Azerbaijan army's operational and tactical superiority.

"We state once again that the Armenian military-political leadership is responsible for the tension on the border," the ministry said.

Two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in Armenia's sudden armed attack on November 16.

The Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenia’s anti-tank installations and mortars in response to its latest provocation.

As a result of the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani servicemen, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, a large number of weapons of various calibers, and a large amount of ammunition were seized as trophies, the ministry reported earlier.

In an official statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website on November 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said: "All responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military and political leadership of Armenia."

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz