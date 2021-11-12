A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 12 November.

The new edition includes articles: Remote sensing services co-op accord signed with Belarus; Documentary on Shusha liberation premiered in Baku; Zangazur corridor: From idealistic surmise to inevitability; Erdogan vows further support to Azerbaijan to restore liberated lands, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.