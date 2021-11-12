By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan today marks its Constitution Day.

The Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, which was adopted in 1995, is the first constitution of independent Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which existed for 23 months from 1918 to 1920, didn't have the basic law of the state.

Thus, the history of Azerbaijan's Constitution mainly dates back to the period when Azerbaijan still was part of the USSR.

The first constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921, at the All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress. A new edition of the Constitution, which was in line with the 1921 USSR Constitution, was adopted at the 4th All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress on March 14, 1925.

The final edition of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was in line with the USSR Constitution, like the previous editions.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, there was a need for a new constitution. Thus, a special commission was established under the leadership of late President Heydar Aliyev, and the draft of the constitution was presented to the referendum.

The first constitution of independent Azerbaijan was adopted on November 12, 1995.

The Constitution adopted in 1995 consists of five sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles. In August 2002, March 2009 and September 2016, the Constitution was amended through referendums.

On July 14, 1998, Azerbaijan established the Constitutional Court, the first body of constitutional judicial control in the country.

