By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s Chief, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov observed the command-staff exercises held in the Lachin district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.23 via the ministry.

Hasanov was informed by the commanders and staff officers about the decisions made on the organization of activities during the operations on the map and the layout of the area at the command post deployed in field conditions.

It was noted that the exercises, held in areas with difficult terrain, are focused on developing the knowledge of commanders and relevant officials, as well as management and agile decision-making skills.

The exercises were carried out applying modern control methods, and tasks were accomplished in coordination with other types of troops taking into account the combat experience gained in the second Karabakh war.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz