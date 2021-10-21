266

By Trend Azerbaijan returned the citizens of Iran, who were previously detained for falsifying customs documents, to their country, Trend reports citing the press service of the State Customs Committee. On the morning of Oct.21, on the basis of the principles of humanism, mutual respect and good-neighborliness and demonstrating goodwill, Azerbaijan, in compliance with the existing agreement, on the morning of October 21, returned to Iran the citizens of this country - Barzegar Hagi Jafar Gazanfar and Nouruzi Shahrud Heydar. These persons were previously detained for falsifying customs documents. They smuggled the customs border of Azerbaijan, and illegally, without documents, crossed the guarded state border, bypassing checkpoints.