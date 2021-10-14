By Ayya Lmahamad

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit participants have praised the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as the current NAM chairman, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the post-pandemic recovery, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

This ministry said that the position in question was stated in a document spread by Azerbaijan following the summit meeting held in Serbia's Belgrade on October 11-12, and dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the organization.

The document noted that the participating countries support the efforts of the Azerbaijani chairmanship in the NAM, aimed at enhancing the NAM's role and activities in the international arena to ensure an effective contribution to meeting global needs.

The participating member and observer countries, organizations, as well as guest countries, and organizations highly appreciated the importance of the meeting organized jointly by Azerbaijan and Serbia.

“Elaborating on the historical significance of the 1961 Belgrade Conference, the noble goal of peaceful coexistence and sustainable development of all nations in accordance with the Bandung Principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and the creation of the second-largest political platform in the world as a result of the far-sighted wisdom and determination of founding fathers of the Movement is commended in the document,” the statement read.

The document also expressed satisfaction with the continued relevance, strengthened unity and increased effectiveness of the NAM nowadays, in view of the persisting and emerging threats and challenges to international peace, security and sustainable development.

Participants in the event, having analyzed the international situation, including the growth of political tension, discrimination, racism and xenophobia, disrespect for international law, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressed the importance of mobilizing global efforts in a spirit of multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity.

The document also noted that one of the important developments that took place within the framework of the commemorative meeting was the presentation by the Youth Network of the NAM, established some time ago at the Azerbaijani chairmanship's initiative.

“We would like to emphasize that the creation of the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement at the initiative of the Azerbaijani chairmanship was highly appreciated in the speeches made by many participants of the high-level event,” the statement read.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.

