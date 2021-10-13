By Vugar Khalilov

An Azerbaijani civilian convoy has come under fire by Illegal Armenian armed groups, the Defence Ministry reported on October 13.

The incident occurred near Gozlukorpu settlement at about 1400 on October 13, the report added.

A convoy of non-military goods moving from Tartar region's liberated Sugovushan settlement to liberated Kalbajar to build civil infrastructure in Kalbajar was fired upon by illegal Armenian armed groups located in the area controlled by the Russian peacekeepers.

As a result of the incident, the front, rear, wheel and movement mechanisms of the car, which belonged to the Azerbaijani army's military police moving in front of the convoy, were damaged.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani personnel.

The ministry described as unacceptable the fact that a civilian convoy, which carried materials for restoration activities in the liberated lands and escorted by Russian peacekeepers, was fired at by illegal Armenian armed groups.

The ministry appealed to the Russian peacekeeping command temporarily stationed in a certain part of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Economic Region and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center to investigate the incident.

In a different report on its Facebook account on October 13, the Defence Ministry reported that the units of the Azerbaijani army's engineering troops defused expired mines at the Seyfali training ground in Ganja city.

"In connection with the ongoing utilization work, we urge the population not to panic and declare that there are no grounds for concern," the ministry underlined.

Reports on explosion sounds in Ganja were circulated on social networking platforms on October 13.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

On August 11, 2021, Azerbaijan urged the Russian peacekeepers to end the illegal deployment of Armenian troops on Azerbaijan’s territories under their temporary control.

Later on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that Azerbaijan has recently identified that Armenian troops are being sent to Karabakh via the Lachin corridor that is controlled by the Russian peacekeepers and stressed that this contradicts the 10 November deal.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz