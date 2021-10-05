By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze have signed a bilateral cooperation plan in Tbilisi, the Defence Ministry reported on October 5.

The document was signed as part of Hasanov’s official visit to Georgia, where he had meetings with the Georgian high-ranking political and military leadership, the report added.

At the meeting, the military officials discussed the military-political situation in the region and stressed the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of the two countries.

It was noted that the development of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will ensure regional stability and security.

The sides also appreciated the steady development of relations in the defence sphere between the two countries.

Hasanov thanked Georgia for supporting Azerbaijan’s rightful position during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

The sides stressed the importance of the Eternity-2021 computer-assisted trilateral joint command and staff exercises being conducted in Georgia with the participation of Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.

The joint drills were described as a sign of friendship and cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that such drills and cooperation in the field of defence will contribute to the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Various fields of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani military personnel participated in Agile Spirit - 2021 drills that kicked off in Georgia on July 26, 2021.

About 2,500 troops from fifteen NATO members and partners – Azerbaijan, Georgia, the U.S, the UK, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Spain, Canada, Italy and Lithuania – participated in the drills, which lasted from July 26 to August 6.

The drills aimed to promote regional security and strengthen the capacities of Allied and partner countries.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz