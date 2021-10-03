By Vafa İsmayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 3

- President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army raised the national flag in Madagiz (now renamed to Sugovushan), and liberated the Talish village in Tartar, Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashaghi Maralyan, Shaybay, Guyjag and Ashagi Abdurrahmanli villages in Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions;

- On October 3, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry presented a list of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces. Its total losses amounted to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles, 250 artillery installations, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 38 air defence systems, 10 command and observation posts, seven ammunition depots, more than 130 vehicles, one anti-aircraft missile complex S-300;

- On the night of October 3, the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the front was suppressed, crushing blows were inflicted on them;

- The Armenian armed forces intensively shelled Tartar city, the region's Sahlaabad, Gazyan, Gapanli, Gaynag, Askipara, Gusanli villages, Aghdam region's Ayag Garvand, Imamgulubayli, Garadaghli, Tazakand villages;

- Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing that since September 27, 19 civilians had been killed as a result of Armenian shellings. Among those killed were three women and two children;63 civilians received various degrees of injuries. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched 12 criminal cases on crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against civilians;

- The Defence Ministry distributed footage of the destruction of the Armenian army's military equipment;

- The Defence Ministry distributed video footage from the territories liberated from the occupation;

- Residents of Baku on the balconies of their houses celebrated the liberation of the village of Sugovushan.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.



