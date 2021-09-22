By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in the format of a video message on September 23, Azertag has reported.

"This year’s general debates of the UN General Assembly have a special significance for Azerbaijan. After Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in the Patriotic War, President Aliyev will address the world community as a victorious commander-in-chief and represent the victorious people of Azerbaijan," Azertag said.

It added that this year’s debates at the UN General Assembly session are expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, international peace and security, the situation in Afghanistan, sustainable development, climate change, and other important issues.

The Turkish, U.S, Chinese leaders and many other heads of state and government are expected to take the floor as part of the debates.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly began its work on September 14. Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shaheed was elected as president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The session will traditionally include high-level general discussions with the participation of heads of state and government, which began on September 21 and will continue until September 27.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the debates with the annual report, which addressed the protection of international peace and security, sustainable development, the protection and promotion of human rights, and other important issues.

The theme of this year's general debates is "Building Resilience through Hope: Recovering from COVID-19, Restoring Resilience, Meeting the Needs of the Planet, Respecting Human Rights, and Revitalizing the United Nations”.

The general debate is one of the most important segments of the UN General Assembly. From this global platform heads of state and government communicate their views and policies on national and international agendas to the world community.

