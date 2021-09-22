By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland have discussed regional and international security, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 22.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues. Nuland highly appreciated the cooperation with Azerbaijan in international peace and security issues, including the activities of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

The parties also focused on the current regional security situation and issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020, following Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war.

Minister Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is fully committed to the terms of the statement, however, Armenia avoids honouring its commitments.

The top diplomats underlined the importance of restoring communications and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state borders for future peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, issues such as the development of bilateral cooperation in economic, energy, security and other spheres were among the top topics on the agenda.

“We exchanged views on regional and international security issues, bilateral cooperation agenda, and other issues of mutual interest,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account following the bilateral meeting.

On September 21, Bayramov also met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Chavushoglu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"We met with my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly," Bayramov tweeted.

Speaking at the session on September 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that using its right to self-defence, Azerbaijan put an end to the Armenian occupation of its lands.

"Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defence, put an end to the occupation, which was indicated in the UN Security Council resolutions, which were not implemented for many years. This opens up new opportunities for establishing lasting peace in the region," he said.

The Turkish president recalled important steps taken recently in terms of stability in the Caucasus.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey is determined to support every positive step taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz