Fighter jets of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces have made a welcome flight over the Bosphorus Strait from 1200 to 1230 (GMT+4) on September 20, Trend has reported, quoting the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

The flight was made by 15 planes, including two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force and F-4 and F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force.

Later, Azerbaijani and Turkish military aircraft will perform demonstration flights within the framework of the TEKNOFEST - 2021 aviation and space technologies festival, which will be held in Turkey’s Istanbul on September 21-26.

Two MiG-29 multipurpose fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, in addition to the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars and Solo Turk aerobatic teams, will participate in the demonstration flights.

On September 18, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported that a group of military personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will take part in the TEKNOFEST 2021 festival.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Turkey was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Turkey also backs Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

