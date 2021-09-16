By Trend

Kazakhstan is interested in the implementation of joint media projects with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The ministry is ready to assist in the implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijani TV channels, exchange of experience between experts of the two countries in the media sphere, as well as in the distribution of broadcasting of the Qazaq TV channel in the network of cable operators on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of Azerbaijan were invited to participate in the upcoming Astana Media Week event, which will be held on September 27-28, 2021 in Kazakhstan.

