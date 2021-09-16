By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and the OIC Ombudsmen Association delegation members have visited Shusha liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war.

As part of the visit, they conducted an on-site investigation of the facts of vandalism against cultural and historical monuments in the city committed during the nearly 30-year policy of aggression, occupation, and terrorism by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

The delegation led by the president of the OIC Ombudsmen Association visit the country at Aliyeva's invitation.

The aim of the delegation’s mission is to monitor the cases of vandalism against social facilities, cultural and historical monuments in Shusha, one of Azerbaijan’s important centers of historical, cultural, and socio-political life.

During the visit, the members of the delegation visited the statues of great figures of Azerbaijani culture, as well as the Yukhari and Ashaghi Govhar Aga mosques.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani rights commissioner and OIC Ombudsmen Association President Seref Malkoc made a statement to the media.

It should be noted that a report based on the results of the monitoring in Shusha city will be prepared and sent to international organizations.

Occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, Shusha was liberated by Azerbaijan on November 8, 2020, during the 44-day war.

Shusha was declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital by the presidential decree on May 7.

Apart from Shusha, 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war last year. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

