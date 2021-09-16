By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service conducted tactical exercises in the Caspian Sea on September 13-15, the service has reported on its website.

Tactical exercises were conducted to “disarm subversive groups and ensure maritime security by the State Border Service units through search operations of sabotage acts against the maritime infrastructure of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea”.

Border patrol vessels of the Coast Guard, helicopters, UAVs, special equipment for detecting weapons of mass destruction and their components, and amphibious boats were involved in the exercises.

The drills were conducted on seven tactical episodes in three phases. The objectives of the drills were successfully accomplished.

State Border Guard Service Head Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev stressed that one of the main tasks of the State Border Service is to ensure reliable protection of the state border in the Caspian Sea, further increase combat readiness, security of oil and gas production, and transport infrastructure.

The State Border Guard Service has been assigned to improve the border protection capabilities at sea and to increase its personnel's professionalism.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz