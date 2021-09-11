By Trend

Turkey is providing Azerbaijan with the greatest support in the process of reviving the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu told the Karabakh bureau of Trend.

Tuzcu made the remark during his trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city within the delegation of the Turkic Council member states.

"I’m proud of being in Aghdam, liberated from the Armenian occupation," he said.

According to him, the contribution of Turkish companies to the revival of this city will be associated not only with trading activities.

"The support of the Turkish state and people will consist in returning these places to their former appearance," Tuzcu stressed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war (the first Karabakh war), Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz