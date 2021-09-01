By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and outgoing British Council Country Director in Azerbaijan Summer Xia (Samr Shah as published in the Foreign Ministry website) have discussed joint projects and further cooperation.

At a meeting held in Baku on August 31, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the British Council, the Foreign Ministry reported.

He highly appreciated the projects implemented by the British Council, which has been operating in Azerbaijan for 28 years, in the education and culture spheres.

The minister expressed his confidence about the future fruitful cooperation with the new head of the British Council in Azerbaijan. Bayramov, who received the British Council official on the expiration of his term in office, wished him success in his future endeavors.

Xia spoke with satisfaction about the work done together with the team at the Council during his term in Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interests.

The British Council is a British organization specializing in international cultural and educational opportunities. It works in over 100 countries: promoting a wider knowledge of the United Kingdom and the English language, encouraging cultural, scientific, technological, and educational co-operation with the United Kingdom.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz