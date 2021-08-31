By Trend

The activity of the OSCE Minsk Group in the form desirable for Armenia and France is impossible, Darya Grevtsova, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research, told Trend.

According to Grevtsova, for about 30 years, the group has been unable either to solve anything peacefully or reach any agreements.

"Of course, it’s important for Armenia and France to preserve the Minsk Group for their own purposes, but this is impossible, since the issue [Armenian-Azerbaijani Karabakh conflict] has already been resolved [after the second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], and it’s unacceptable to raise any new questions about the status [for Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region],” she said. “Russia also wants to preserve the OSCE Minsk Group, since it considers important to consolidate the agreements of November 10, 2020 [signed between Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, and Armenia’s prime minister to end the second Karabakh war] in the OSCE and the UN because the co-chairs of the Minsk Group - the US, France, and Russia - are members of both the OSCE and the UN.”

“The next role that the Minsk Group could play is to help open communications and establish transport corridors [in the South Caucasus region]. This would be a significant plus for the entire region as a whole. Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group can be involved in a humanitarian mission," the analyst noted.

According to Grevtsova, in the future, Turkey could also become a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"It would be very important to raise the issue of Turkey's co-chairmanship in the OSCE Minsk Group," she concluded.

