President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “I express gratitude to Dursadaf Karimova, our record holders Hamid Heydari and Elvin Astanov for giving us the gold medal joy, and sincerely congratulate them on their victories.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz