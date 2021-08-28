By Trend

Azerbaijani Senior Lieutenant Elmar Ismayilov, who served in the peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan, returned home on Aug. 27, Trend reports.

Ismayilov talked to Trend about his service with Turkish peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

“I have been serving in the peacekeeping forces since 2018, and since July of this year continued to serve in Afghanistan. We mainly ensured the security of the airport. Together with the Turkish Armed Forces, we ensured its safety until the last day. On August 15, mass evacuation began in Afghanistan. We, together with the Turkish servicemen, participated in this process, fulfilling our duty with dignity, safely evacuating people, providing them with food and water. Our mission ended and we returned to our homeland," Ismayilov said.

On Aug. 27, 120 Azerbaijani peacekeepers have returned to Baku after completing their mission in Afghanistan.

