By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed her gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her birthday on August 26, Azertag reported on August 27.

In a post on her official Instagram page on August 27, the first vice-president thanked all for attention and support.

"I sincerely thank you for your congratulations, nice and kind wishes on the occasion of my birthday. I highly appreciate your attention, care and support. Thank you so much for your love, sincerity, respect, and trust. I thank each of you for giving me the warmth of your hearts that I feel deeply, inspire me and always help me. I ask the Almighty God to grant each of you the best of health, long life and happiness. May Almighty God protect the people of Azerbaijan and our homeland!" Aliyeva said.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva received congratulations from numerous international and local public figures, politicians and offiiclas, who highly appreciated her role in the development of Azerbaijan's government system, statehood traditions, major scientific, educational, humanitarian, cultural, social and environmental projects.

--

