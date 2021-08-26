By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has reported that the Armenian troops fired at Azerbaijani positions in liberated Kalbajar region on August 26 and committed arson attacks near Nakhchivan's Sadarak region on August 25.

On August 26 starting from 0225 to 0340 the Armenian armed forces' units from the positions in Basarkechar's Yukhari Zaghali settlement using small arms periodically shelled the Azerbaijan army positions in Kalbajar's Istisu settlement, the Defence Ministry reported.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army. The opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire. The Azerbaijan army nits control the operational situation, the report added.

In its earlier report, the ministry said that the units of Armenian armed forces resorted to a provocation against Azerbaijan, trying to make arson in the direction of Azerbaijan's Sadarak region on August 25.

