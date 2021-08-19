By Trend

The last group of fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan returned to the homeland from Turkey, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The firefighting and rescue forces of the ministry, which were sent to Turkey by instruction from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to fight wildfires, had been returning home in groups since August 16.

The first two groups of Azerbaijani firefighters returned from Turkey on August 16.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz