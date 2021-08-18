By Vafa İsmayilova

The crews of the armored personnel carriers (APC) of the Azerbaijani armed forces are improving their combat skills under the 2021 combat training plan, the Defence Ministry reported on August 18.

During the exercises held at the combined arms training grounds, military personnel of the units successfully fulfilled various combat tasks in cooperation with the APC crews, the report added.

The main purpose of the exercises is to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel, to increase the level of professionalism of operating combat vehicles in difficult terrain and their use in real combat conditions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz