By Trend

Heads of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Azerbaijan are in the Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation), the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

The NGO heads are accompanied by Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support to NGOs Azay Guliyev and Chief Consultant of the sector for work with non-governmental organizations of the department for work and communications with non-governmental organizations of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the agency Vusal Guliyev.

Earlier, volunteers and representatives of youth organizations of Azerbaijan visited Aghdam.

