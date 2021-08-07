By Trend

Smart City Azerbaijan's partnership with big companies will allow, if necessary, to integrate world-class solutions into Azerbaijan, both in terms of theory and in terms of supplying the necessary devices, founder and director general of Smart City Azerbaijan company Kuanysh Kalizhanov told Trend.

"Smart City Azerbaijan is the official representative of the US HONEYWELL company in Azerbaijan and initially built its activity on the best solutions of the world vendors and partners from Turkey, Russia and Belarus," Kalizhanov said.

"HONEYWELL is the world leader in the field of automation control," director general of the company said. "As of 2020, HONEYWELL has implemented 64 Safe City and 11 Smart City projects in the world. The population covered by these projects exceeds 100 million people. These are gigantic projects in which more than 100,000 IoT units (sensors, video cameras) have been applied."

Kalizhanov stressed that International Data Corporation (IDC) consulting company is another official partner of Smart City Azerbaijan.

"IDC is the only company in the world with a smart city technology research program, a global vision with smart city analysts in Kazakhstan, Russia, US, Canada, Singapore, China, India, Turkey, Italy, South Africa, Japan," director general of the company said. "Moreover, IDC created the world's first classification of smart city technologies, developed a forecasting methodology, maturity assessment and benchmarking and presented an analysis of the best practices for their creation."

"The company has implemented ICT projects (including smart cities) for the government of Brunei, assessed the maturity of three medium-sized cities in the Czech Republic, developed a concept for the operation and maintenance of a data transmission system from remote sensors and various devices which are used by employees of a governmental organization in Vienna, Austria, implemented several projects for the Chinese government to develop an export economy based on IoT technologies, robotization, cognitive computing and also developed principles for the implementation of IoT in smart cities for the IT and innovation department of New York," Kalizhanov said.

"IDC has implemented the concept of the "Digital Kazakhstan" state program, Smart Atyrau and Smart Almaty concept in Kazakhstan, assessed the level of maturity of the country's capital based on its own unique model, thanks to which the capital entered the international rating of "smart cities"," director general of the company said.

"We have established close cooperation with the Turkish INFOLINE company, one of the most efficient software manufacturers," Kalizhanov said.

"The team of this company has created programs and mobile applications for monitoring air, water and soil quality on a scale of Turkey, food security solutions for Azerbaijan, smart technologies for farms, applications for urban management to control the treatment of residential areas from insects and many other solutions for architects and city planners," Kalizhanov said.

Kalizhanov stressed that the vast experience and competence of their partner ALORA IT SOLUTIONS in the field of Geoportal (digital map of the city) aroused interest in the Mayor's Office of Baku.